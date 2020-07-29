Senate GOP relief plan doesn’t address rising hunger in America

Retail News

About 26 million adults in the U.S. reported that they did not have enough food to eat in the previous week, according to an analysis of the Census Bureau’s weekly household data. With Congressional leaders considering new plans to extend relief for citizens affected by the coronavirus pandemic, the Health, Economic Assistance, Liability Protection and Schools Act (AKA the HEALS Act) put forth by Senate Republicans makes no provision for expanding the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or the Pandemic EBT program, which provides a debit-card for households with children who have lost access to the free or reduced-price meals at schools.