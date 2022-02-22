Senate leader calls on USDA to act quickly on bird flu

Retail News

WRGB

Senator Chuck Schumer has called on the U.S. Department of Agriculture to increase its vigilance after cases of the highly contagious avian influenza were found in private and commercial flocks of birds in multiple states. “They (USDA)should make sure that it doesn’t spread. They should spread the word on education, isolate this flock that has it, and make sure it doesn’t happen. It could become very dangerous. We’re not at that point now. But that’s why we need early vigilance right away.”