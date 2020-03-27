Seniors feel crowded by special shopping hours

Retail News

Tampa Bay Times

A special hour for seniors and others at higher health risks because of the coronavirus outbreak, has resulted in long lines and crowding in many locations in the St. Petersburg and Tampa area of Florida. “The first day, the execution was just horrid,” said Marcia Gissiner, a 73-year-old from Seminole. “All the seniors had the same idea: ‘We can finally go get our shopping done.’ You couldn’t keep your distance.”