Seniors take a hit from rising food prices

Retail News

The New York Times

Food prices are expected to rise seven percent this year on top of last year’s 10 percent increase, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Higher prices have become increasingly worrisome for older Americans, particularly those living on fixed incomes. “This is a group that has diabetes, heart disease and cancer risk,” said Dr. Preeti Malani, a professor of medicine at the University of Michigan. “For them, food is part of their health and right now, money has become a big barrier to eating healthy for a lot of people.”