Sephora makes big changes to tackle racial bias

Retail News
Sephora makes big changes to tackle racial biasThe Washington Post 01/13/2021
Sephora is making significant changes in employee training, marketing and merchandising to reduce incidents of racial profiling and discrimination in its operations. The beauty retailer has pledged to double its assortment of products from Black-owned brands and create programs to support minority entrepreneurs. It also plans to reduce the number of third-party security guards and police working in its 500 stores across the U.S.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!