Service workers have gone from heroes to zeroes once again

Service workers have gone from heroes to zeroes once againFortune 02/14/2022
Service workers were hailed as heroes in the early months of the pandemic, but not so much anymore when Omicron cases are dropping across the country and states are lifting mask mandates. Proposed legislation such as the Part Time Worker Bill of Rights would provide protections for many of these workers, but whether it will pass a divided Congress is in serious doubt.
