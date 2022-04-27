Retail News

Shanghai shutdown is screwing up supply chains

The Washington Post 04/26/2022

Consumer goods are stuck in warehouses as Shanghai in response to COVID-19 cases in China’s biggest city. “Things are getting crazy again,” said Bobby Djavaheri, president of Yedi Houseware. “Everything is halted. There are closures this very minute that are adding to the supply chain nightmare we’ve been experiencing for two years.”

