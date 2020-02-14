Retail News
Shopify COO: ‘Direct to consumer is no longer a fad’CNBC 02/12/2020
Sales on the Shopify e-commerce platform were up 47 percent during the fourth quarter, with earnings per share improving to 43 cents, above the analyst consensus of 24 cents. “This is the story of independent brands and entrepreneurs doing really, really well, and consumers are voting with their wallets,” said Shopify COO Harley Finkelstein.
