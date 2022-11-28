Shoppers camped out on Thanksgiving at the Mall of America

Retail News
Shoppers camped out on Thanksgiving at the Mall of AmericaCNN 11/28/2022
The Rands family from Rochester, MN, arrived at the entrance to the Mall of America at four in the afternoon on Thanksgiving to make sure they were the first inside the shopping center on Black Friday. The family came with “tons of blankets” to stay warm in the frigid weather so they could keep a family tradition of shopping on the unofficial start of the Christmas shopping season.
Discussions
