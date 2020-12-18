Shoppers will soon be able to buy Walmart fashion items on TikTok

Retail News
Shoppers will soon be able to buy Walmart fashion items on TikTokBusiness Insider 12/17/2020
TikTok app users will be able to shop fashion items featured in creator content without having to leave the platform during Walmart live streams. This is said to be the first shoppable live stream on TikTok in the U.S. Users will be able to tap on a branded or private label product when they see a Walmart fashion item they like. Walmart recently purchased 7.5 percent of TikTok.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!