Shoppers with disabilities have trouble with self checkouts

Retail News
Shoppers with disabilities have trouble with self checkoutsThe Wall Street Journal 11/22/2022
Many people find self-checkouts annoying. For those who are blind or confined to a wheelchair it can be close to impossible to use the devices. That reality hasn’t changed how self-checkouts are designed. A federal judge in a case brought against Walmart ruled that, in order to be in compliance with access provisions in the Americans with Disabilities Act, it is sufficient for retailers to make associates available to help the disabled.
Discussions
