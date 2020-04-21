Shopping won’t return to normal after stay-at-home orders lift

Retail News
Shopping won’t return to normal after stay-at-home orders liftForbes 04/20/2020
Retailers can expect to see fewer shoppers in their stores. Limited merchandise selections in apparel and other specialty outlets will be the likely result of canceled orders, supply chain disruptions and reduced demand. Consumers and retailers will prefer purchases to be made via cards, preferably the contactless type. These are just some of the changes coming retail’s way.
