ShopRite goes one-way in New Jersey store

A ShopRite store in Bloomfield, NJ has placed arrows indicating which direction customers are allowed to walk the aisles. In addition to one-way aisles, the grocery store has installed sneeze guards at its checkouts and customer service counter. Checkout lines are marked with tape to keep customers six feet apart. “We are committed during this pandemic to create the safest, most efficient shopping experience possible for the protection and well-being of our customers and associates,” the store said in a statement.