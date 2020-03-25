ShopRite keeps stores open after associates test positive for coronavirus

Retail News
ShopRite keeps stores open after associates test positive for coronavirusNews 12 Westchester 03/25/2020
ShopRite stores in New York’s Hudson Valley are remaining open after employees at four locations in Westchester Country tested positive for the coronavirus. The grocer said it was implementing protocols from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and that associates who came in contact with the infected employees are now in self-quarantine.
