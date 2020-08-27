Simon acquires retailers to stand apart from mall rivals

Retail News
Simon acquires retailers to stand apart from mall rivalsThe Washington Post 08/26/2020
Simon Property Group has recently acquired Brooks Brothers and Lucky Brand, two retailers felled by the coronavirus pandemic, and is looking at possibly acquiring J.C. Penney. It is all part of a bigger Simon strategy to keep its malls filled with retail tenants that appeal to a wide swath of American consumers.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!