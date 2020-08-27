Retail News

Simon acquires retailers to stand apart from mall rivals

The Washington Post 08/26/2020

Simon Property Group has recently acquired Brooks Brothers and Lucky Brand, two retailers felled by the coronavirus pandemic, and is looking at possibly acquiring J.C. Penney. It is all part of a bigger Simon strategy to keep its malls filled with retail tenants that appeal to a wide swath of American consumers.

