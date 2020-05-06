Simon, America’s biggest mall owner, sues Gap for skipping rent payments

Retail News
Simon, America’s biggest mall owner, sues Gap for skipping rent paymentsThe Real Deal 06/03/2020
Simon Property Groups has filed a lawsuit against Gap Inc. claiming the retailers has failed to “pay more than $65.9 million in rent and other charges due.” The nation’s largest mall owner said Gap failed to pay rent in April, May and June in default of its contract and that the amounts owed will “accrue each month, with interest.”
