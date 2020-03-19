Retail News

Simon closes all its U.S. malls

USA Today 03/18/2020

Simon Property Group, the largest owner of shopping malls in the U.S., is closing all its properties through March 29 in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak. “The health and safety of our shoppers, retailers and employees is of paramount importance, and we are taking this step to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” president and CEO David Simon said in a statement.

