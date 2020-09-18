Small businesses need landlords to give them a break

Retail News
Small businesses need landlords to give them a breakThe New York Times 09/17/2020
Many restaurants and other public-facing small businesses say they need rent relief to keep going. Short of working out something with landlords, many fear they will have to close their doors. “We’re probably going to lose money for another year to a year and a half,” said Garrett Harker, a restauranteur in Boston. “It doesn’t work financially to reopen without a new lease.”
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!