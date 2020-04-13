Smithfield CEO says COVID-19 puts nation’s meat supply at risk

Retail News

The Smithfield pork processing factory in Sioux Falls, SD, one of the largest facilities in the U.S. is closing until further notice as more of its workers have become infected with the COVID-19 virus. “The closure of this facility, combined with a growing list of other protein plants that have shuttered across our industry, is pushing our country perilously close to the edge in terms of our meat supply,” said Kenneth Sullivan, CEO of Smithfield in a statement. The Sioux Falls plant accounts for between four and five percent of all pork production in the U.S.