Socially-distanced Americans are sending Christmas cards again

Socially-distanced Americans are sending Christmas cards againThe New York Times 12/02/2020
Sales of greeting cards have been in decline for years, but that trend has reversed somewhat this year as Americans look for ways to reach out to family and friends during the pandemic. “Put yourself in the holiday season after a long year,” said Lindsey Roy, Hallmark’s chief marketing officer. “You’re starting to get those cold dark winter days. Man, talk about needing connections.”
