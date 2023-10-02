Around 300,000 Onewheel electric skateboards have been recalled by Future Motion following dozens of reported injuries and four fatalities between 2019 and 2021. The U.S. Consumer and Product Safety Commission stated that the skateboards can become unstable if their limits are exceeded, posing a significant risk of crashes leading to serious injuries or death. The recall covers various Onewheel models, and users are advised to ensure their Onewheel app includes the “haptic buzz” alert function, which signals when the board reaches its limits or has low battery power.