Some European cities are saying enough with the ‘dark stores’

Retail News

Reuters

Rotterdam has joined Amsterdam in putting a freeze on the proliferation of “dark stores” in the city. Residents apparently have had it with the incursion of small e-commerce distribution centers in their neighborhoods. “Everybody knows them by now: darkened windows, disruption to the flow of traffic in shopping streets, noise from loading, reckless bike delivery people and nuisance from the waiting drivers,” said Rotterdam city council woman Roos Vermeij. “There’s nothing wrong in principle with fast delivery, but how it’s being done in practice is bloody irritating.”