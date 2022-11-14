Some older Gen Z workers are staying out of the job market

Retail News
Some older Gen Z workers are staying out of the job marketThe Wall Street Journal 11/14/2022
The share of people employed or actively seeking work among 20- to 24-year-olds has fallen from 72.1 percent in 2019 to 70.8 percent today. One theory as to the why behind the data is that young adults who went to remote learning when the pandemic hit have returned to school in person so that they can have the experience they missed.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!