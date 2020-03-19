Starbucks applying China coronavirus learning in the U.S.

Retail News

Bloomberg

Starbucks expects 95 percent of its stores in China to reopen by the end of March. CEO Kevin Johnson believes that the coffee giant’s learning there will help it deal with the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. and elsewhere. “Our team in China defined elevated cleaning protocols for stores,” Mr. Johnson told investors on a webcast. “They basically created a model we are now using around the world, and we know that model worked.”