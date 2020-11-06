Starbucks expects to take a $3.2B sales hit from coronavirus

Retail News
Starbucks expects to take a $3.2B sales hit from coronavirusBloomberg/The Seattle Times 06/11/2020
Starbucks expects the outbreak of the coronavirus to cut its sales by up to $3.2 billion and estimates its operating income will fall $2.2 billion. The coffee giant’s shares fell 4.7 percent on the news. “These numbers are a lot worse than the Street was expecting,” said Michael Halen, senior restaurant analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. “People expect some sort of crazy snapback but it’s not going to materialize in restaurants.”
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!