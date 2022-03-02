Starbucks faces criticism over menu price hikes

Retail News
Starbucks faces criticism over menu price hikesEat This, Not That! 02/03/2022
Starbucks says that it needs to raise prices due to inflation and supply chain issues even after it posted a record of $8.1 billion in sales during the last quarter and a jump in profit of 31 percent. Critics such as Dan Price, CEO of Gravity Payments, says that companies like Starbucks are “are doing a great job rebranding corporate greed as ‘inflation.'”
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!