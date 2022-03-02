Starbucks faces criticism over menu price hikes

Retail News

Eat This, Not That!

Starbucks says that it needs to raise prices due to inflation and supply chain issues even after it posted a record of $8.1 billion in sales during the last quarter and a jump in profit of 31 percent. Critics such as Dan Price, CEO of Gravity Payments, says that companies like Starbucks are “are doing a great job rebranding corporate greed as ‘inflation.'”