Starbucks makes plans to ‘gradually’ reopen U.S. stores

Bloomberg/The Seattle Times 04/17/2020

Starbucks plans to take a store-by-store approach as it begins to “gradually expand” its business activities. Initially, locations will offer delivery and pickup orders via mobile. Drive-throughs in some stores will also serve customers. “As we experienced in China, this will be a journey,” CEO Kevin Johnson wrote in a company memo. “We are thoughtfully preparing for this next phase as we adapt in the U.S.”

