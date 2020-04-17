Starbucks makes plans to ‘gradually’ reopen U.S. stores

Retail News

Bloomberg/The Seattle Times

Starbucks plans to take a store-by-store approach as it begins to “gradually expand” its business activities. Initially, locations will offer delivery and pickup orders via mobile. Drive-throughs in some stores will also serve customers. “As we experienced in China, this will be a journey,” CEO Kevin Johnson wrote in a company memo. “We are thoughtfully preparing for this next phase as we adapt in the U.S.”