Starbucks says no masks, no service

CNN 07/09/2020

Starbucks announced that face coverings or masks will be required for customers who want to be served at any of its 9,000 stores in the U.S. beginning July 15. “The company is committed to playing a constructive role in supporting health and government officials as they work to mitigate the spread of Covid-19,” Starbucks said in the statement.

