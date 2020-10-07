Starbucks says no masks, no service

Retail News
Starbucks says no masks, no serviceCNN 07/09/2020
Starbucks announced that face coverings or masks will be required for customers who want to be served at any of its 9,000 stores in the U.S. beginning July 15. “The company is committed to playing a constructive role in supporting health and government officials as they work to mitigate the spread of Covid-19,” Starbucks said in the statement.
Discussions
