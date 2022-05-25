Retail News

Starbucks selling Evolution Fresh juices to Bolthouse Farms

The Wall Street Journal 05/25/2022

Starbucks has reached a deal to sell its Evolution Fresh cold-pressed juice brand to Bolthouse Farms. Bolthouse is owned by the private equity group, Butterfly, which acquired the brand from The Campbell Soup Company in 2019 for $510 million transaction. Terms of the current deal have not been disclosed.

