Starbucks selling Evolution Fresh juices to Bolthouse Farms

Retail News
Starbucks selling Evolution Fresh juices to Bolthouse FarmsThe Wall Street Journal 05/25/2022
Starbucks has reached a deal to sell its Evolution Fresh cold-pressed juice brand to Bolthouse Farms. Bolthouse is owned by the private equity group, Butterfly, which acquired the brand from The Campbell Soup Company in 2019 for $510 million transaction. Terms of the current deal have not been disclosed.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!