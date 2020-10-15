Starbucks ties exec compensation to meeting diversity goals

Retail News

Yahoo Finance

Starbucks has launched a mentorship program to connect Black, Indigenous and People of Color employees (BIPOC) with senior leaders within the organization. The program is part of a larger diversity effort that has set a goal of having “at least 30 percent” of corporate jobs and “at least 40 percent” of retail and manufacturing positions held by BIPOC workers. CEO Kevin Johnson wrote in a letter yesterday that “at the highest levels of the organization, connecting the building of inclusive and diverse teams to our executive compensation program, effective immediately.”