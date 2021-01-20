Starbucks to help distribute vaccines in Washington state

Retail News
Starbucks to help distribute vaccines in Washington stateNBC News 01/19/2021
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced yesterday that the state is working with Starbucks to help streamline logistics for distributing COVID-19 vaccines. The coffee giant has put 11 employees with areas of expertise including labor and deployment, operations, and research and development to work full time in assisting the state in reaching its goal of administering 45,000 vaccines a day.
