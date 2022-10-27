State AGs ask Albertsons and Kroger to wait on $4B dividend payment

Retail News
State AGs ask Albertsons and Kroger to wait on $4B dividend paymentSupermarket News 10/27/2022
The attorneys general of the District of Columbia and five states have sent a letter to Albertsons and Kroger asking the grocery giants to hold off paying a special $4 billion dividend to Albertsons shareholders. The attorneys general offices are conducting antitrust reviews of the proposed merger between the two companies.
