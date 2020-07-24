States move ahead with back-to-school sales holidays despite virus spike

Retail News
States move ahead with back-to-school sales holidays despite virus spikeThe New York Times 07/24/2020
Sixteen states are proceeding with previously planned sales tax holidays as the first day of school, whatever form that may take, approaches. States moving ahead with the events are doing so in an effort to drum up business for retailers and restaurants even as governmental bodies face revenue shortfalls due to the coronavirus pandemic.
