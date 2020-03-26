States tell Amazon, eBay, Facebook and Walmart to put a stop to price gouging activities

Retail News

Reuters

A bipartisan group of attorneys general from 32 states has sent a letter to Amazon, eBay, Facebook and Walmart detailing specific steps each site needs to take to put an end to price gouging activity connected to the coronavirus pandemic. “They should use their data and analytics tools to stop price spikes, not play whack-a-mole when they find something on their platform…We are seeing them handle this on a case-by-case basis, which is really not practical,” Pennsylvania AG Josh Shapiro told Reuters.