Stitch Fix finds new CEO at Amazon, earnings report beats forecast

Retail News

The Wall Street Journal

Stitch Fix has named Dan Jedda as its new chief financial officer. Mr. Jedda joins the personal clothing shopping service from Amazon.com where he spent 15 years in a variety of finance positions. Stitch Fix also reported that sales were up 10 percent year-over-year in the quarter ending Oct. 31, with net revenue of $490.4 million, above the $481.2 million consensus.