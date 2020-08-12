Stitch Fix finds new CEO at Amazon, earnings report beats forecast

Retail News
Stitch Fix finds new CEO at Amazon, earnings report beats forecastThe Wall Street Journal 12/08/2020
Stitch Fix has named Dan Jedda as its new chief financial officer. Mr. Jedda joins the personal clothing shopping service from Amazon.com where he spent 15 years in a variety of finance positions. Stitch Fix also reported that sales were up 10 percent year-over-year in the quarter ending Oct. 31, with net revenue of $490.4 million, above the $481.2 million consensus.
