Struggling retail chains can’t count on stimulus help

Retail News

The Washington Post

Retail businesses like J.C. Penney and others were struggling long before the coronavirus pandemic hit the U.S. and Congress passed a $2 trillion stimulus package to help support American businesses. The unfortunate reality, it appears, is that large chains in need of assistance may not receive it over concerns they may not be able to repay government-supported loans. David French, senior vice president of the National Retail Federation, said, the government “should be thinking through the employment problem that could occur if these companies don’t get help.”