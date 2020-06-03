Retail News

Struggling retailers may succumb to the coronavirus

The Wall Street Journal 03/06/2020

Already struggling retailers, including J.Crew, Jo-Ann Stores and Neiman Marcus, face supply disruptions as Chinese factories remain idle or underutilized as the Asian nation continues to deal with the coronavirus outbreak. At home, these retailers face concerned consumers who are opting to avoid public places to try to avoid catching the virus.

