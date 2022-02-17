Study finds Instacart’s growth leading the way for online grocery

Retail News

Instacart posted a 14 percent gain in sales last year while overall online grocery sales grew eight percent, according to a study by 1010data. “Despite new entrants in the grocery delivery space, Instacart continues to dominate the market and secure strategic growth,” the report reads. “Since Instacart is one of the top merchants in the online grocery space, this means Instacart is really driving growth for the grocery category online. Instacart was responsible for over 50% of absolute growth that occurred in grocery during 2021.”