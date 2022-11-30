Study shows four-day workweek boosts productivity and performance

Retail News

Thirty-three companies participating in a four-day workweek study found that workers were less stressed and more productive compared to their previous five-day schedules. The companies, most of which were based in the U.S. and Ireland, saw revenues increase 38 percent year-over-year. Jon Leland, chief strategy officer for Kickstarter, which participated in the study, said, “The four-day week has been transformative for our business and our people. Staff are more focused, more engaged and more dedicated, helping us hit our goals better than before.”