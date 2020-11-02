Styrofoam maker fights for survival

Retail News
Styrofoam maker fights for survivalThe New York Times 02/10/2020
Bans on containers made from polystyrene are really bad news for Dart Corporation, the makes millions of the containers from the material. The company is shutting factories and challenging regulations in court in an effort to dissuade communities and states from pursuing more bans. Those seeking the bans point to polystyrene’s negative impact on the environment.
