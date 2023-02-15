Subway confirms it’s up for sale

Retail News

WGAL

Subway, one of the world’s most recognizable fast food brands, has confirmed that it is on the market for acquisition. The 58-year-old company said Tuesday that its shareholders are “exploring a possible sale” of the company and that it has hired J.P. Morgan to help conduct the process. A price tag wasn’t announced in Subway’s statement, but the Wall Street Journal said Subway could be valued at more than $10 billion.