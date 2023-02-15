Subway confirms it’s up for sale

Retail News
Subway confirms it’s up for saleWGAL 02/15/2023
Subway, one of the world’s most recognizable fast food brands, has confirmed that it is on the market for acquisition. The 58-year-old company said Tuesday that its shareholders are “exploring a possible sale” of the company and that it has hired J.P. Morgan to help conduct the process. A price tag wasn’t announced in Subway’s statement, but the Wall Street Journal said Subway could be valued at more than $10 billion.
Discussions
