Supermarket deli counters are doing a big business

Recent statistics from IRI show that deli meat sales jumped significantly last year as the novel coronavirus pandemic forced big changes in the ways that Americans live their lives. “People are working from home, and being at home the majority of time, so these products are used more often for lunch meals, and maybe even dinner meals,” said Eric Richard, education coordinator of the International Dairy Deli Bakery Association. “What’s continued to drive a lot of these sales are the grab-and-go pre-sliced options within the deli.”