Supply chain execs reconsider sourcing from China

Yahoo News 12/27/2022
Consternation over reliance on China as a primary manufacturing source began with President Trump’s trade war with the country that made financial planning more complicated. Once COVID-19 hit China, though, supply chain issues prompted many brands to turn their eyes toward alternative regions, primarily in Asia as well. Among the nations now considered contenders in the race to replace Chinese sourcing are India, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, and Bangladesh.
