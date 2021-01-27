Supply chain issues threaten to disrupt retail ops

Retail News

The Washington Post

Shortages of workers at the nation’s docks, higher costs for containers and other factors are complicating the movement of products from factories to retail distribution centers. “It’s crazy. Prices are at record highs. Multiple things are happening all at once,” said Phil Levy, an economist with Flexport. “People work off of expectations. But now there’s just so much uncertainty.” An executive at Gap said its operations were being negatively affected by issues at ports that are experience worker shortages and that ships are remaining offshore waiting to be unloaded.