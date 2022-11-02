Supply chain woes limit Under Armour’s growth

Retail News
Supply chain woes limit Under Armour’s growthCNBC 02/11/2022
Under Armour exceeded Wall Street’s expectations for sales and profits during the last quarter of 2021, but the company said it continues to face supply chain headwinds that are limiting its growth. “As we navigate ongoing uncertainty in the marketplace, we remain focused on delivering industry-leading innovations,” said CEO Patrik Frisk.
