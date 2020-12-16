Survey: 78 percent of retailers taking extra security precautions this holiday season

Retail News
Survey: 78 percent of retailers taking extra security precautions this holiday seasonTripwire 12/15/2020
Dimensional Survey’s research study, commissioned by Tripwire, found that retailers are taking extra security initiatives, often due to effects of the coronavirus. The survey of 203 IT security professionals found that a large shift to online shopping exacerbated digital security risks.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!