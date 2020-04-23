Sweetgreen returning $10M Paycheck Protection loan

Retail News

CNN

Sweetgreen is returning a $10 million loan it received as part of the U.S. Paycheck Protection Program. The salad restaurant chain made the decision after learning that many small businesses were cut out of receiving loans as more of the money designated by Congress went to publicly-traded and larger private companies. “If this crisis has taught us anything, it is that we are all in this together and we believe strongly that the restaurant community needs more support and resources to weather this storm,” said Sweetgreen co-founders Nicolas Jammet, Jonathan Neman and Nathaniel Ru.