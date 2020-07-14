Target and others block ads on sites running Black Lives Matters stories

Retail News

The Wall Street Journal

Target has directed “a leading online news publisher not to run its ads in stories related to the Black Lives Matter movement,” reports The Wall Street Journal. The story says the practice known as blocklisting is used when marketers want to avoid having their ads associated with controversial stories. Paul Wallace, Vice Media’s vice president for global revenue products and services, said that coverage of Black Lives Matter stories was the most popular news in June, but that ad prices were 57 percent lower for that content because so many companies avoided running ads. “The most frustrating part of all of this is that the brands that are sending this stuff are standing on a pedestal saying that they support BLM,” he said.