Target announces c-suite appointments

Target announces c-suite appointmentsMinneapolis Star Tribune 05/06/2022
Target’s chief marketer, Cara Sylvester, is adding a new responsibility to her role after being named the retailer’s chief guest experience officer. Ms. Sylvester will focus on customer personalization and driving more customers to Target’s stores and app. Brett Craig has been named as chief information officer from senior vice president of digital. He will succeed Mike McNamara who is retiring.
