Retail News

Target associates say higher pay has led to fewer hours

The Guardian 02/27/2020

Target, like other retailers, has raised its minimum hourly wage in recent years as a result of a tighter job market and political pressure. Workers at the chain, which is scheduled to increase its hourly minimum to $15 this year, say that with the pay increases have come cuts in shift hours and the expectation that more work will be accomplished in the time they are on the clock.

Discussions
